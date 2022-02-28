Gold trading at Rs 50,560 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 64,100/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,560 on Monday, down Rs 10 since the last trade as demand dipped for safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,340, down Rs 10 from Sunday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 64,100, up Rs 1,00 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,560. The price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 46,340.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,690. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,370 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 69,000. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 64,100.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sharp swings in the market, a report in Reuters said.