Gold trading at Rs 50,620 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 63,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,620 on Tuesday, Rs 110 higher than the last trade as demand rose for safe-haven bullion.

Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,400, up Rs 100 from Tuesday, according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,000, down Rs 800 from Tuesday.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,620. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,400 in these cities.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,230. The price for 22-carat gold is Rs 46,960 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,200. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 63,000.

International fell marginally on Tuesday as news that some Russian troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets while oil prices tumbled more than 3% as they retreated from a seven-year high, reported Reuters.