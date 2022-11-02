Gold trading at Rs 50,780 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,900/kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,930 per 10 gram
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices jump in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,870
Gold, silver prices fall in trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
-
The gold prices fell in Wednesday's early trade with10 grams of the yellow metal (22-carat) trading at Rs 46,550, after a decrease of Rs 50, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, Silver became costlier, as 1 kg of the precious metal is trading at Rs 59,500, after an increase of Rs 2,000.
10 grams of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 50,780 after a decrease of Rs 60.
10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru is selling at Rs 46,700, Rs 47,300, and Rs 46,600, respectively.
The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Kerala, as it is trading at Rs 46,550.
10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru is selling at Rs 50,930, Rs 51,600, and Rs 50,830, respectively.
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Kerala, as it is trading at Rs 50,780.
The prices of gold vary for states due to the factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
US Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although investors were focused on the US Federal Reserve outlook on future pace of interest rate hikes as the central bank's policy meeting concludes later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.13 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also gained 0.2% to $1,652.10.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $19.63 per ounce, having hit a three-week peak on Tuesday. Platinum rose 0.4% to $946.18 and palladium was 0.5% higher at $1,889.47.
The price of 1kg of silver in Bengaluru is at par with the price of silver in Delhi and Mumbai, as the precious metal is selling at Rs 59,500. While, the price of 1 kg of silver in Kolkata, Chennai, and Kerala is trading at Rs 65,000.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 09:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU