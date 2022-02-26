Gold trading at Rs 51,110 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 65,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,110 on Saturday, down Rs 440 since the last trade as demand dipped for safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,850, down Rs 400 from Friday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 65,000, down Rs 1,000 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,110. The price of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is Rs 46,850, and in Delhi it is Rs 47,260.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,370. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,010 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 65,000. In Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 65,000, and in Delhi it is Rs 70,000.

Indian dealers offered the highest discounts in nearly 17 months this week as buyers postponed physical gold purchases after a sharp price rally, with most Asian consumers opting for selling jewellery to cash in profits, a report by Reuters said.