Gold trading at Rs 52,040 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 68,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 52,040 on Saturday, up Rs 440 since the last trade as demand rose for the safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 47,700, up Rs 400 from Friday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 68,000, up Rs 700 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 52,040. The price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 47,700.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 53,270. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,830 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 72,500. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 68,000.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine bolstered demand for the safe-haven bullion, a report in Reuters said.