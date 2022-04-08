Gold trading at Rs 52,370 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 71,000 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat rose by Rs 230 on Friday to Rs 52,370, while per kg became costlier by Rs 4,800 to trade at Rs 71,000.

Ten gram of 22-carat is trading at Rs 48,000. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 52,370. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 48,000.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 52,370, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore and Hyderabad at Rs 48,000.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 53,010, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,590.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi and Kolkata is Rs 66,200, whereas the price of 1 kg of in regions such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai stood at Rs 71,000.