Gold trading at Rs 54,060 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 70,000 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat remained unchanged on Saturday at Rs 54,060, while (per kg) remained unchanged at Rs 70,000.

Ten gram of 22-carat is trading at Rs 49,550. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 54,060. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 49,550.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 54,060, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore and Hyderabad at Rs 49,550.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 54,600, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 50,050.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is Rs 70,000, whereas the price of 1 kg of in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 74,400.