Gold trading at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 71,300 per kg

The price of gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 55,200, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,300.
Ten grams of 22 carat gold is selling at Rs 50,600.
The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,200.
The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,350, Rs 55,250, and Rs 55,960, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 50,600.
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bangaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 51,300, respectively.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 71,300.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 74,300.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 09:38 IST
