Gold unchanged today at Rs 48,300 per 10 gm; silver selling at Rs 62,400/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold remained unchanged on Saturday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 48,300 and 22-carat at Rs 47,300.

The price of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 100 and the precious metal is selling at Rs 62,400.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,800, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,300, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,500 and Rs 47,300, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,650 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,510.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,150, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,450, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 66,100 on Saturday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,400.

Silver is selling at Rs 62,400 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 66,100 a kg.