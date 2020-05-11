Govt borrowing may spike yields, dent gilt fund returns due to MTM impact

The spike in domestic yields on ten-year government securities (G-Secs) is likely to dent returns on gilt funds, which have been gaining traction amid expectations of lower yields, driven by accommodative monetary policy stance taken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On Monday, the yields on ten-year G-secs saw a spike of 19 basis points (bps), following government’s move to raise its borrowing estimates for FY21 to Rs 12 trillion, from earlier estimates of Rs 7.8 trillion.

“ can tend to run longer durations and as yields move up there is negative mark to market impact on bond prices. For instance, on a modified duration of six years, a 25-bps upward move on yields will translate into mark to market impact of negative 1.5 per cent on a gilt fund portfolio,” said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director (fund research), Morningstar.

have gained traction in last few months as softening of yields and lower interest rates has led to robust returns for the category.

At the end of April, the assets managed in stood at Rs 12,014 crore, 59 per cent higher than last April’s asset base of Rs 7,545 crore.

In April, gilt funds were among the few debt categories to receive positive net flows. The category garnered Rs 2,515 crore of net inflows in April.

“Investors need to be aware that gilt funds carry significant interest rate risks, which surface when interest rates move. Such funds should ideally be a smaller part of an investors’ overall portfolio as timing of entry and exit becomes crucial in such investments,” Belapurkar added.

In the past one year, yield on ten-year g-secs has softened from 7.4 per cent to 6.15 per cent. The gilt funds have delivered returns with 15.6 per cent returns as the top-performing MF category in the same period.

Some market participants say there is still room for upside for long-duration products.

“We have flagged before two drivers for long duration: One, valuation is very attractive when compared both on basis of term spread as well as versus expected nominal growth for the year ahead. Two, dynamic between known expansion in deficit and somewhat unknown quantum of financing of this by central bank is important,” said Suyash Choudhary, head-fixed income, IDFC Mutual Fund.



“We have seen first reveal here of the expansion in deficit but market yields are reacting to the absence of any absorption plan so far from the central bank of this excess duration supply. The base case here remains that such a plan is coming sooner



rather than later.”