Govt brings commodity option trading, settlement at par with equities

The government on Friday announced changes in the Securities and Contract Regulations Act and brought commodity option trading and settlement at par with equities. The new norms pave the way for market participants to increase hedging for farmers, SMEs.

Commodity options can now be settled directly instead of the current practice of options devolving into futures first and then being settled.

While the existing procedure was not attracting enough hedging interest because of the complexities involved, brokers are hopeful than once implements the new norms, hedging by farmers and small and medium units will increase.

The government declared “a contract for purchase and sale of right to buy and sell or a right to buy and sell in future in notified underlying goods as derivative.”

Until now, options, or purchase and sale of a right to buy and sell were not categorically defined and hence when options were introduced by Sebi, the settlement of options was found to be complicated complicated. On settlement, options devolve into futures and subsequently futures are settled. Options are not settled directly. The government has now removed this ambiguity by amending the act.

Simply put, at present, there are options on futures and not on goods. That is why options in commodity derivatives devolve into futures rather that the spot price of the underlying goods. With options now available on goods, options players can actually give or take delivery of the underlying without getting into the futures contract at the time of expiry.



Secondly, in case of cash settled contracts, options can be settled on the spot of the underlying goods.



Thirdly, according to Sanjit Prasad, MD & CEO of ICEX (Indian Commodity Exchange), "Today options are allowed based on liquidity of the futures contract. Now options can be allowed without futures contact also provided the physical market is liquid. Now we have to wait for SEBI’s circulars for the implementation. Legally, options on goods have been allowed."

The concept of options on futures prevailing now, instead of options on goods, is limiting hedging and the government has now addressed the issue.

Prasad also said that," This notification paves the way for options on goods rather than options on futures. Now, we can witness robust growth in commodity options market, with hedgers using options effectively."

With the legal clarity, will have to change existing regulations governing commodities options and allow options in goods. This also means that commodity options will now be settled in line with equities options and the settlement price will be spot market price. On expiry of relevant contracts, options will not have to be converted into futures.