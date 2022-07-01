Govt raises import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%

-
India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent, the government said in a notification on Friday, as the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand.
India fulfills most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week.
A recent report said, the central government has become vigilant as the trade deficit in May hit a record high of $24.3 billion. The Centre is closely scrutinising imports, especially gold, amid concerns over rising in the current account deficit (CAD). The imports of gold in May rose by almost nine times to $7.7 billion compared to a year ago.
Last year, the government had cut the tax to 7.5 per cent in the Union Budget. Gold also attracts 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rates on Friday surged nearly 3 per cent to Rs 51,900 per 10 gram. However, gold prices were lower today in global markets.
This hike in import duty comes as a report by the World Gold Council (WGC) said that India is the fourth-largest nation in terms of gold recycling country in 2021 as it recycled 75 tons, or 6.5 per cent of the total gold recycled across the globe.
