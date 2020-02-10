Govt receives two dozen applications for Sebi chairperson's post

The government has received close to two dozen applications for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson’s post. The last day to submit applications ended on Monday. Sources in the government said top bureaucrats, including officials from the department of financial services, the department of economic affairs, and also the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, have applied for the position.

Top Sebi officials also are in the reckoning. The selection panel, which is headed by the cabinet secretary, would shortlist the candidates and interview them. On the ...