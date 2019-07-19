Govt's borrowings increasingly being used to pay interest on past loans

The gap between gross borrowings of the government and the interest payments by it for past debts has been coming down progressively over the years, with some exception though. This means that market borrowings are increasingly being used to pay interest on past loan rather than the current expenditure.

The gap in 2012-13 stood at a whopping Rs 2.4 trillion which is projected to come down to Rs 49,529 crore in 2019-20. In between, there was one notable exception in 2018-19 when gross market borrowings were less than interest payments. The interest payments was higher by Rs ...