Govt's continuity partly factored in by markets: Edelweiss' Nitin Jain

The markets are experiencing a bout of volatility due to uncertainty around election results. Nitin Jain, president of Edelweiss Financial Services, speaks with Jash Kriplani on how market dynamics could change after the poll outcome next week.

Edited excerpts: What could be key triggers for the markets? Market triggers could come from a few developments. On the domestic front, while continuity of the current government is partly factored in, a majority (for the BJP) would certainly be a boost for the markets. Further, a new government could add to fiscal stimulus early in its ...