Growth facing structural, cyclical issues: SBI Mutual Fund's Navneet Munot

Equities look attractive from a forward returns’ perspective, given the sharp correction in valuations, says Navneet Munot, executive director and chief investment officer, SBI Mutual Fund. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says the government should focus on job and income creation to catalyse consumption growth.

Edited excerpts: How have the latest measures announced by the government impacted sentiment? With the surcharge hike for FPIs done away with, sentiment is bound to improve. Trying to give a growth push while adhering to fiscal consolidation is a step in the ...