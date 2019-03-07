Growth in February volumes brings respite to Coal India investors

Investors in Coal India (CIL) will be relieved, if not content, by the 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in shipments registered by the firm during February, given that concerns over volume growth had led to the stock’s underperformance. India’s largest coal miner had seen shipments decline during the past few months, led by lower dispatches from major subsidiaries.

In February, shipments by its largest subsidiaries such as Mahanadi Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields rose 2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. CIL’s YoY production growth of 6.5 per ...