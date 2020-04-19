JUST IN
HDFC Bank's Q4 performance strong, but investors will have to be wary
Business Standard

Growth prospects, valuations aid Indian pharma firms surpass foreign MNCs

With the pharma sector being rerated, given steady growth prospects and attractive valuations, all the companies, including pharma MNCs, will see greater investor interest

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

After outperforming their larger Indian generic peers over the last few years, foreign multinational pharma companies are losing steam. This is being reflected on both operational front and bourses. Since the start of CY20, the stocks of Indian subsidiaries of foreign drug giants have gained 6.9 per cent.

This is not bad, given the benchmark Sensex has left investors poorer by 26.5 per cent over the same period. However, this pales in comparison to the 16.5 per cent returns that the top 16 Indian pharma companies have generated. With the pharma sector being rerated, given steady growth ...

First Published: Sun, April 19 2020. 18:45 IST

