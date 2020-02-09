Growth triggers should augur well for Tata Global stock: Analysts

The stock of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) has gained about 32 per cent in the last three months, outperforming the Nifty FMCG index, which was down 5 per cent during the same period. Factors like the merger of Tata Chemicals’ consumer business, restructuring of international businesses in the past couple of years, and appointment of new MD and CEO are keeping investor interest high in TGBL.

The company last week announced the completion of the merger process (consumer business of Tata Chemicals). Apart from direct synergy benefits, the merger has given a strong growth opportunity ...