GSK gains 38% over 3 months, gets boost from tighter low-end portfolio

The GSK Pharma stock has been one of the biggest gainers in the pharmaceutical space, rising about 38 per cent over the past three months. The surge comes on the back of the success of its strategy to focus on its top brands, discontinuation of lower-value products and streamlining supply-chain related issues.

After underperforming its peers over the past couple of years, the company is back on the growth track. Nitin Agarwal and Nirmal Gopi of IDFC Securities believe that the company seems to have turned the corner in terms of clocking double-digit revenue growth over the past few ...