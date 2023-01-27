JUST IN
Web Exclusive

HAL, BDL, BEL: Higher defence budget may spark fresh rally in related stks

Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Bharat Electronics have skyrocketed 87 per cent, 79 per cent, and 44 per cent, respectively, since Budget 2022

Topics
Bharat Dynamics | Bharat Electronics Ltd | Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

defence sector
Defence stocks

Shares of defence companies will be in spotlight in the run-up to the Budget 2023, with the hopes of increased spending on domestic manufacturing.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 11:16 IST

