Bulls ride PSE index to historic peak, half of index stocks on breakouts

Altogether 10 out of 20 stocks in Nifty PSE index are flashing breakout structures that reflect medium-term bullishness.

Nifty Public Sector Enterprise index | ONGC Oil | Gail (India)

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

stock markets
Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

Nifty PSE (Public Sector Enterprises) index hit a new-all time on Wednesday, conquering major barrier of 4,550-mark, with majority of its constituents flashing new breakouts on charts. Altogether 10 out of 20 stocks are flashing breakout structures that reflect medium-term bullishness.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 11:13 IST

