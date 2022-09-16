Harsha Engineers most subscribed IPO this calendar year with 75x mop up

-
ALSO READ
Should you subscribe to Harsha Engineers IPO? Here's what analysts say
Harsha Engineers International IPO subscribed 10.35 times on Day 2 of issue
LIC IPO sees 27% subscription in two hours, muted non-institutional demand
Over Rs 30,000 cr funds blocked in LIC IPO could hit other offerings
Harsha Engineers IPO to open Sep 14, price band Rs 314-330 a share
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International (HEIL) saw 75 times more demand than shares on offer, making it the most oversubscribed maiden share sale for this year.
Enthused by the 40 per cent grey market premium, investors have placed bids worth more than Rs 40,000 crore on the IPO. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 178.3 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion by 71 times, the retail investor portion by 18 times and the portion reserved for employees by 12 times.
HEIL is a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, welded assemblies and brass castings. The company had set a price band of Rs 314-330 per share in the IPO, which consisted of Rs 455 crore fresh fund raise and a secondary share sale of Rs 300 crore. At the top end of the price band, HEIL is valued at about Rs 3,000 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU