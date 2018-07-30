Have a cryptocurrency company? Bermuda, Malta and Gibraltar want you

Hedge funds go to the Cayman Islands to incorporate. Big companies are generally domiciled in Delaware. And online poker companies often set up their bases in and

Now the race is on to become the go-to destination for companies that are looking for shelter from regulatory uncertainty in the United States and Asia.

In small countries and territories including Bermuda, Malta, and Liechtenstein, officials have recently passed laws, or have legislation in the works, to make themselves more welcoming to companies and projects. In Malta, the government passed three laws on July 4 so companies can easily issue new cryptocurrencies and trade existing ones. In this year, the legislature passed a law that lets start-ups doing initial coin offerings apply to the minister of finance for speedy approval.

“We are 65,000 people, and 20 square miles, but we have a very advanced economy,” the premier of Bermuda, E. David Burt, said in an interview at a conference in May in New York, where he was trying to pitch companies on the island’s charms. “We want to position as the incubator for this industry.”

The competition for cryptocurrency companies is part of a broader rush by governments to figure out how to approach a new industry that took on outsize prominence over the last year. Becoming a crypto centre has many potential upsides, including jobs and tax revenue.

But the drive to be a crypto nexus also comes with significant risk. Hackings and scams have followed the industry everywhere it has gone. They have been aided by the underlying technology introduced by Bitcoin, known as the blockchain, which was built to make it possible to send money without requiring approval from government agencies or existing financial institutions. And the cryptocurrencies are hardly stable, with the prices of most having plunged in 2018 after skyrocketing last year.

The use of cryptocurrencies by hackers was reinforced this month when the Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee and said they had principally used to fund their work.

Volatility and uncertainty have deterred some countries and caused others to hesitate in embracing crypto companies. In China, the government banned cryptocurrency exchanges and initial coin offerings after many of its citizens were swept up in the frenzy and bet their savings on digital tokens. And the Japanese authorities halted the operations of several crypto exchanges this year after one of the biggest licensed exchanges was hacked.

In the United States, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, has warned that most companies that have raised money by selling cryptocurrencies have most likely not followed the law.

But his agency has not provided clear guidance on the line demarcating legal and illegal projects.

All of this has opened the door for smaller countries to provide a friendlier environment, separate from private efforts — such as in Puerto Rico — to create crypto havens. And many of the countries’ moves are already having an effect, with dozens of companies — including the largest exchange in the world — announcing plans to set up offices in the small jurisdictions that have passed laws.

has been a leading player. Apart from passing the law to allow for fast approval of initial coin offerings, the British territory has a law in the works to open the doors to cryptocurrency exchanges and related services. Mr. Burt said his government was modelling its approach on one it had taken with the insurance industry, in which Bermuda has become a major player.

Bermuda’s measures have attracted Will McDonough, the founder of a new cryptocurrency called iCash. He said he had decided to base his company there because of the island’s experience in international finance and the government’s willingness to listen to the company’s input.

“The largest issue blockchain companies have is not knowing how they’ll be governed or regulated,” said Mr. McDonough, a former vice president at Goldman Sachs. “Those markets that have made the rules clear have found many companies coming to play by the rules.”

Mr. McDonough is planning to raise $35 million by selling iCash tokens to investors around the world, including some in the United States. The iCash tokens are initially designed to be the method of payment for an online gambling site. He said he would still be based in Florida, but would have an office and a head of operations in Bermuda, which the island requires of all companies.

Other companies are playing the field more. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, went shopping for a new location after Japan shut it down this year for operating without a license. The exchange, which is known for its desire to skirt regulations, announced in March that it would open new offices in with hundreds of employees as a result of the friendly laws the country had put into motion.

That prompted Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, to post a congratulatory tweet and proclaim the island’s intention to be the “global trailblazers in the regulation of blockchain-based businesses.”