HCL Tech slips 2% after board approves share buyback proposal

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technology board clears up to Rs 40-billion share buyback plan
HCL Technologies gains 4% as board mulls share buyback proposal
HCL Technologies Q4FY18 results: Here's what brokerages expect
IT stocks rally; Wipro, TCS, MindTree crosses share buyback price
HCL Technologies falls 12% in two days on weak FY19 revenue guidance
-
The buyback price of Rs 1,100 per share is at around 9% premium over its Thursday’s closing market price of Rs 1,005 at BSE. Currently, the promoters’ holding in the company stands at 60%.
“The board has approved the buyback of up to 36.3 million equity shares of the company representing 2.61% of the fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 1,100 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 40 billion," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The buy-back is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis, through the “tender offer” route, it added.
This is the second consecutive year that HCL Technologies has announced a buyback of shares. The IT firm in May last year had bought back Rs 35 billion worth of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece.
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, HCL Technologies (up 13%) had underperformed its peers TCS (up 46%) and Infosys (25%).
At 09:37 am; the stock was trading 1.6% lower at Rs 989 on the BSE, as compared to 0.51% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.8 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU