HCL Tech Q1 preview: Analysts see 6-11% YoY PAT growth, strong deal win

HCL Tech Q1 Preview: HCL Technologies' June quarter (Q1) performance is likely to be impacted due to supply-side challenges amid the second Covid-19 wave, with revenue expected to grow between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms.

The net profit could rise in the range of 6-11 per cent year-on-year on a 14 per cent growth in revenue (rupee terms). Most analysts expect a contraction in the margin, hurt by wage hikes in Q4 and investment in geo & sales expansion. Deal win momentum, although, is likely to continue. HCL Tech is slated to post its Q1 numbers on Monday, July 19.

The company could give a specific guidance range for FY22 at around 12–13 per cent - moving away from a generic 'double-digit' projection mentioned earlier, according to Edelweiss Securities. Deal momentum, tenure and pricing, cloud-led adoption, attrition levels and deal conversion timelines are among other key areas that investors must watch out for, the brokerage added.

Here's a look at what top brokerages expect from the Q1 numbers:

Nomura

For the quarter, Nomura expects HCL Tech to post 9.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 8.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in net profit at Rs 3,202.4 crore. The company's net profit stood at Rs 2,925 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 2,962 crore in the preceding quarter.

The revenue (rupee terms) could rise 13.2 per cent to Rs 20,198.8 crore from Rs 17,841 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, it could grow 2.8 per cent from Rs 19,642 crore clocked in the March 2020 quarter.

"We expect 1.6 per cent QoQ CC and 1.8 per cent QoQ dollar revenue growth in Q1 due to the impact on

the ramp-up of deals due to the second wave of COVID, pricing-related discounts in IMS, which typically occurs in Q1 and weakness in products and slow recovery in ER&D," analysts at Nomura said.

It expects a QoQ EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin dip of ~30bp to 20 per cent despite a ~40bps one-off due to amortization expenses and wage hikes in 4Q. This is due to weak revenue growth in Q1, investments in geographical expansion and beefing up capabilities in digital engineering and an increase in hiring efforts, Nomura added. On a YoY basis, it could decline 50 bps from 20.5 per cent.

Edelweiss Research

This brokerage expects 6 per cent YoY and 4.3 per cent QoQ growth in net profit for Q1 at Rs 3,100.5 crore. The revenue (rupee terms) is seen at Rs 20,397.7 crore, translating into an increase of 14.3 per cent YoY. Sequentially, it could rise 3.8 per cent.

HCL Tech's revenue growth will be lower than peers due to implementation challenges amid the second wave of Covid-19 as the company has higher exposure of ERP business, analysts at Edelweiss Research said. Although the brokerage expects the growth to return strongly as Covid-19 related challenges subside and travel to onsite location by consultants starts.

"We expect to post dollar revenue growth of 2 per cent QoQ and 1.8 per cent QoQ in constant currency. On a YoY basis, we expect its dollar revenue to grow 16.7 per cent to $2,750 million," the brokerage added.

It expects EBIT margin to remain flat QoQ at 20.3 per cent aided by better cost control and efficient execution. It could contract 20 bps on a YoY basis.

ICICI Direct

It pegs net profit at Rs 3,259.7 crore for the June 2021 quarter, implying an upside of 11.5 per cent YoY. On the revenue front, it expects the figure to swell by 13.9 per cent yearly and up 3.5 quarterly to Rs 20,327.9 crore.

is expected to report 2 per cent QoQ revenue growth in CC terms mainly led by broad-based growth across verticals, improvement in product revenues and easing of stress in ER & D segment. Further, tailwind from cross-currency revenues is expected to boost dollar revenues (up 2.2% QoQ), ICICI Direct said in a note.

Although optically it shows a huge jump in EBIT margins, adjusting for HCL Tech’s one-time bonus in the previous quarter (which impacted margins by ~370 bps), margins are expected to decline 50 bps QoQ due to investment in geo and sales expansion, it added.

Reliance Securities

This brokerage expects CC revenue to grow by 2 per cent QoQ with CC tailwind seen at 20bps. In rupee terms, the revenue could grow 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 20,302.9 crore. On QoQ basis, the figure could increase by 3.4 per cent. On the profitability front, the Q1 figure is seen at Rs 3,209.9 crore, up 9.7 per cent yearly and 8.4 per cent sequentially.

We expect a marginal decline in EBIT margin due to stepped-up hiring and higher SG&A cost, the brokerage said, while pegging the figure at 20.1 per cent.

"Update on deal activity, outlook on financial services and manufacturing verticals, update on outlook and margin from Mode 2 and Mode 3 businesses are key things to watch out for," Reliance Securities said in a note.