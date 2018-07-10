JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty tests 10,900; TCS results eyed
HCL Technologies gains 4% as board mulls share buyback proposal

HCL Technologies was up 4% to Rs 1,000 on the BSE in early morning trade as the company said on Monday after market hours that it will consider share buy-back on July 12.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi
HCL Technologies was up 4% to Rs 1,000 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company said on Monday after market hours that it will consider share buy-back on July 12.

"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

The announcement comes within a month of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, declaring an Rs 160 billion share buy-back programme at Rs 2,100 a share.

HCL Technologies had last year offered buy-back of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece, a 17% premium over its prevailing trading price at that time.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, HCL Technologies (up 12%) has underperformed the TCS (up 39%) and Infosys (up 25%). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6% during the period.

At 09:17 am; the stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 984 on the BSE, as compared to 0.28% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 630,000 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far. HCL Technologies hit 52-week high of Rs 1,107 on April 23, 2018 in intra-day trade.
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 09:25 IST

