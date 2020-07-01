HDFC AMC, Adani Gas among candidates for inclusion in F&O segment

HDFC Asset Management Company, and ICICI General Insurance are among the stocks which could be allowed to trade in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

According to an analysis by ICICI Direct, about a dozen stocks currently meet the inclusion criteria for trading in the derivatives segment.

Over the years, more stocks have moved out of the segment amid regulatory tightening.

During the last inclusion in April, SBI Life Insurance was added to the list. Earlier in February, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had included three new candidates after a gap of almost two years.

Stocks in the segment are selected from among the top-500 list in terms of average daily market capitalisation on a rolling six-month basis. Also, stock's median quarter-sigma order size for the last six months should be more than Rs 25 lakh.

Besides, market-wide position limit in the stock should be more than Rs 500 crore on a rolling basis. Further, the average daily delivery value in cash market shall not be less than Rs 10 crore in the previous six months on a rolling basis.



