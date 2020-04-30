HDFC Bank, Bharat Forge: How to trade auto, bank stocks in current market

Auto and banking stocks traded with healthy gains on Thursday. Nifty Auto index jumped over 5 per cent, while the Nifty Bank rallied nearly 4 per cent in intra-day trade. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for the two indices and their key constituents.

NIFTY AUTO : With a strong formation of a 'Double Bottom' on the daily chart, the index has managed to strongly bounce back. Going ahead, the index can even gain ground around 5,200 levels, thus establishing a strong buying base. Further, as it crosses 5,700 levels, which is its immediate resistance, ...