HDFC Bank m-cap tops Rs 6-trillion as shares rise for 5th straight session

-
ALSO READ
No cause for concern despite HDFC's below-par show; stock falls 1.5%
HDFC Bank net up 20.6% to Rs 50 bn in Sep quarter; gross NPAs rise 1.33%
HDFC Bank's new mobile app malfunction unfixed for over 6 days: Users
HDFC Bank's wholesale loan book grows 23% to Rs 3.5 trillion in FY19 so far
HDFC posts Q3 net profit at Rs 2,113.8 cr; income rises to Rs 10,569 cr
-
Private bank HDFC Bank’s market value on Wednesday crossed Rs 6 trillion mark.
At closing price of Rs 2,226, the lender was valued at Rs 605,933 crore.
The Bank’s stock gained for the fifth straight session. Only Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services are currently valued more than HDFC Bank.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU