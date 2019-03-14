HDFC Bank m-cap tops Rs 6-trillion as shares rise for 5th straight session

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Photo: Shutterstock

Private bank HDFC Bank’s market value on Wednesday crossed Rs 6 trillion mark.

At closing price of Rs 2,226, the lender was valued at Rs 605,933 crore.

The Bank’s stock gained for the fifth straight session. Only Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services are currently valued more than HDFC Bank.
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 02:31 IST

