HDFC Group shares in focus; HDFC, HDFC Bank hit new high

Shares of two Group companies - Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bank - have hit their respective new highs, gaining more than 1% each on the BSE.

Bank hit a record high of Rs 2,214, rising by 2%, and surpassing its previous high of Rs 2,190 while HDFC was up 1.2% at Rs 2,014, surpassing its earlier high of Rs 2,000 on the BSE on Monday in intra-day trade.

(up 3% at Rs 334) and HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company (2% at Rs 473) were other companies, too trading higher by more than 1% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.37% at 36,654 points at 10:09 am.

on Tuesday after market hours said it has raised Rs 85 billion by issuing over 39 million shares on preferential basis to its parent HDFC.

"The share allotment committee of the bank at its meeting held today has allotted 39 million shares to Housing Development Finance Corporation at an issue price of Rs 2,174.09 per equity share aggregating to Rs 85 billion," said in a regulatory filing.

This is part of the bank's Rs 240 billion fundraising plan that was approved by the board of directors in December.