HDFC launches Rs 14,000 crore QIP at floor price of Rs 1,838; stock up 1.5%

Shares of gained 1.5 per cent to quote at Rs 1,804.85 on the BSE on Thursday after the mortage lender announced launch of its Rs 14,000 crore-Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The equity shares opened for subscription on Wednesday with a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 per share, which is at a 3.5 per cent premium of Wednesday's close of Rs 1,776.9 per share.

might offer a five per cent discount on the floor price, it said in a regulatory filing. Besides, the mortgage lender is also looking to raise Rs 9,000 crore through secured non-convertible debentures. READ HERE

The company will use part of fresh capital for funding inorganic opportunities and investments in existing group businesses. It is also looking at setting up a real estate fund in collaboration with other investors to finance stressed projects.

HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 17.6 per cent, of which tier-I capital was 16.5 per cent and tier-II capital was 1.1 per cent, in financial year 2019-20 (FY20). The investment in Bank has been considered as a deduction in the computation of tier-I capital.

During the June quarter of FY21, HDFC reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 3,607 crore, as against Rs 3,985 crore in Q1FY20 on additional provisioning for pandemic-related uncertainties and a negative carry due to higher liquidity.

At 9:52 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,787 per share, up 0.6 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was ruling 200 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 37,864. So far in the financial year 2020-21, the stock of HDFC has underperformed the market rally bu surging 9 per cent till Wednesday, as against 28 per cent rally in the Sensex.