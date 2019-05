HDFC Mutual Fund has taken an additional 13 per cent haircut on its exposure to IL&FS group's special purpose vehicle, the Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway.

The total markdown now stands at 50 per cent, in line with guidelines laid down by Amfi for below-investment grade papers. These guidelines were drawn after Sebi stated that MFs should follow uniform valuation methodology for papers downgraded to below-investment grade.