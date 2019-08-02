HDFC posts 46% profit growth at Rs 3203 cr; revenue at Rs 12,990 cr

JUST IN
HDFC, on Friday, reported a 46 per cent growth in net profit of Rs 3,203.10 crore as compared to the profit of Rs 2,190 crore it had posted in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Revenue came in at Rs 12,990 crore, up 30.6 per cent from Q1FY19's Rs 9,947.4 crore.


Analysts at Edelweiss Securities had expected a PAT of Rs 3,433 crore on the back of one-time gain from stake sale in Gruh Finance.

HDFC's net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 3,129.8 crore while net interest margin came in at 3.3 per cent.
