Heavyweights pull Nifty, Sensex out of the red; Bharti Airtel rises 3.4%

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
-
The benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty50, reversed early losses to close higher by 0.40 per cent on Monday helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid gains in global equities.
After falling 537.11 points to a low of 56,825.09 in morning trade, the 30-share BSE barometer staged a recovery in afternoon trade and climbed 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 57,593.49. As many as 20 Sensex stocks closed with gains while 10 declined The broader NSE Nifty recovered 69 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 17,222 with 29 of its constituents ending in green.
Chart
Bharti Airtel rose the most by 3.4 per cent among Sensex stocks. Axis Bank rose by 2.13 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.59 per cent and SBI by 1.44 per cent. Reliance Industries rose by nearly 1 per cent, helping the barometer recover from losses. IndusInd Bank rose by 1.33 per cent, Bajaj Finserve by 1.09 per cent while Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank also advanced.
FMCG major ITC jumped 1.54 per cent while Hindustan Unilever rose by 1 per cent.
Among losers, Nestlé fell the most by 1.83 per cent, HDFC by 1.58 per cent and HCL Tech by 1.41 per cent. Dr Reddy dropped 1.4 per cent, Asian Paints by 0.64 per cent and Wipro by 0.59 per cent due to profit booking.
“Even though the Ukraine war and the consequent crude spike impacted markets initially, the war is not impacting markets much now. The major headwinds for the markets in 2022 will continue to be the high US inflation and Fed tightening,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU