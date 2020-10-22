Hemisphere Properties shares locked in 5% lower circuit on debut

-
ALSO READ
DIC India zooms 16% on receiving first tranche of payment for land sale
Tata Communications hits over 2-year high; stock zooms 112% in 3 months
Nifty may face resistance at 10,650 level, says Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi
Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years
Godrej Properties Q4 PBT falls 23% on five-fold spike in raw material cost
-
Till 10:06 am, a combined 105,000 equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending sell orders for 3.7 million shares on both the exchanges, data shows.
HPIL was formed as part of the disinvestment exercise carried out by the Government of India in respect of its holdings in the erstwhile VSNL (currently known as Tata Communications). In 2002, the Government of India conducted a disinvestment exercise in respect of 25 per cent of its shareholding in the equity share capital of VSNL, wherein in terms of the bid for the disinvestment required a separate value to be ascribed to lands to be retained with VSNL and to exclude the value of certain surplus lands, held by VSNL.
“HPIL currently own or have access to 739.69acres of land, transferred to Company in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement. The Surplus Land has been transferred as a part of the overall scheme of disinvestment of the erstwhile Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited. Upon completion of the transfer, the Company will seek to develop and/or transfer the Surplus Land in accordance with the policies of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and our management,” according to information available at HPIL website.
The main object of HPIL is to acquire construct, hold, manage, develop, preserve and to deal in any other manner with the properties including sale and purchase thereof.
Currently, the Government of India holds 26.12 per cent stake, while Panatone Finvest and Tata Sons -- a Tata group companies collectively held 48.86 holding in HPIL. Foreign portfolio investors have 18.16 per cent stake and individual shareholders held 3.79 per cent holding, data shows.
The board of directors of HPIL, at its meeting held on February 18, 2020, had approved the allotment of HPIL’s shares to the shareholders of the Tata Communications on the record date in the ratio of 1 share of HPIL for every share of the Tata Communications. The stock of Tata Communication had already turned ex-date of spin-off on September 17, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU