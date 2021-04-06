Heranba Industries falls below issue price, hits lowest level since listing

-
ALSO READ
Heranba Industries lists at 44% premium over issue price of Rs 627
Stocks to watch: Heranba Industries, Wipro, IB Housing Fin, Jet Airways
RailTel Corporation rises for third day; stock up 85% over issue price
Tyre stocks in demand; JK Tyre rallies 15%, MRF scales fresh high
Revathi Equipment hits 20% upper circuit on voluntary delisting proposal
-
Shares of Heranba Industries slipped 3 per cent to hit a new low of Rs 606.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday, falling below its issue price of Rs 627 per share. The stock of agrochemicals company was trading at its lowest level since listing on March 5. It has now corrected 36 per cent from its high of Rs 944.95 touched on its debut day.
Shares of Heranba Industries had made a strong debut on the bourses with the stock listing at Rs 900, a 43.5 per cent premium over its issue price. The initial public offer of the Gujarat-based firm was subscribed 83 times. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 67 times, the wealthy investors' portion by 271 times and the retail investors' quota 11 times.
Post listings, the promoters held 74.15 per cent stake in Heranba Industries while individual shareholders held 16.88 per cent. Mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and financial institutions, including banks, held stakes in the range of 1.3 per cent to 1.77 per cent, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Heranba is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company. It recorded revenues of Rs 967.90 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 97.75 crore in FY20. The company has three manufacturing plants and over 9,400 dealers. It also exports to more than 60 countries.
The company is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, alphacypermethrin, deltamethrin, permethrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, etc. On March 31, the company announced that capacity addition at its Unit 4 at Vapi, Gujarat and expects to start commercial production by Q3FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU