Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Havells India by HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on Havells
Buy Havells 640 CALL at Rs 15.15 & simultaneously sell 670 Call at Rs 5.15
Lot Size 1000.
Cost of the strategy Rs 10 (Rs 10000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 20000 If Havells closes at or above 670 till August expiry
- Breakeven Point Rs 650
Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the Havells Futures’ where we have seen 4%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 1.5%
Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at nearly six month high with higher volumes
Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 200 day Moving average
Oscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock
- +DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the uptrend
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He or HDFC Securities Ltd. does not have any financial interest in the subject company. The analyst, currently, doesn't hold any position in the stocks
