Pullback on the higher side likely if Nifty holds 10k: Nilesh Jain
Here's a Bull Spread strategy for L&T Finance Holdings by HDFC Securities

The short term trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since April 30 with higher volumes
Derivative recommendations on L&T Finance

Bull Spread strategy on L&T Finance

Buy L&T Finance 65 Call at Rs 2.5 & simultaneously sell 70 call at Rs 1

Lot Size: 5600

Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.5 (Rs 8400 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 19,600 if L&T Finance closes at or above Rs 70 on June expiry

Break-even Point: Rs 66.5

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the L&T Finance Futures’ where we have seen 17%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 4.5 per cent.

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since April 30 with higher volumes.

The short term trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA.

RSI Oscillators(11) is placed over 60 level while +DI is trading above -DI Indicating bullish set up for the stock
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 08:06 IST

