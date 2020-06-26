Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Tata Chemicals by HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on Tata Chemicals

Buy Tata chem 320 Call at Rs 16.35 & simultaneously sell 340 call at Rs 9.45

Lot Size 2000

Cost of the strategy Rs 6.9 (Rs 13800 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 26200 If Tata chem closes at or above 340 on Jul expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 326.9

Rationale: