-
ALSO READ
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on HPCL by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
HPCL surges 8% as Co announces Rs 2,500-cr buyback, Q2 profit jumps twofold
HPCL advances 4% as Q1 pre-tax profit leaps 140% YoY to Rs 3,120 crore
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Lupin by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
Bull spread Strategy on HPCL
Buy HPCL 180 Call at Rs 11.80 & simultaneously sell 200 Call at Rs 4.8
Lot Size 2700.
Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 18900 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 35100 If HPCL closes at or above 200 till 26 November expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 187
Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the HPCL Futures’ where we have seen 23% rise in the Open Interest (Prov) with HPCL rising by 5%.
Bullish engulfing pattern is formed with higher volumes on the daily chart
Short term trend of the stock has turned positive where it is trading above its 5 and 20-day EMA
RSI Oscillator has formed positive divergence Indicating probable trend reversal
=======================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU