Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities

Long build up is seen in the Manappuram fin Futures' where we have seen 7% (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price closing flat

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Bull Spread strategy on Manappuram Finance

Buy Manappuram Fin Sept 160 CALL at Rs 4.75 & simultaneously sell 170 Call at Rs 1.75

Lot Size 6000

Cost of the strategy Rs 3 (Rs 18000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 42000 If Manappuram fin closes at or above 170 till September expiry.

Break-even Point Rs 163

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Manappuram fin Futures’ where we have seen 7% (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price closing flat.

After breaking out from the downward slopping trendline on 11th Sept, Stock price is consolidating in the narrow range which is a buying opportunity

Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 200-day SMA

Oscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock

+DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 20, indicating strength in the uptrend

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 07:57 IST

