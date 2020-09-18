Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on Manappuram Finance

Buy Manappuram Fin Sept 160 CALL at Rs 4.75 & simultaneously sell 170 Call at Rs 1.75



Lot Size 6000



Cost of the strategy Rs 3 (Rs 18000 per strategy)



Maximum profit Rs 42000 If Manappuram fin closes at or above 170 till September expiry.



Break-even Point Rs 163

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Manappuram fin Futures’ where we have seen 7% (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price closing flat.



After breaking out from the downward slopping trendline on 11th Sept, Stock price is consolidating in the narrow range which is a buying opportunity



Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 200-day SMA



Oscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock



+DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 20, indicating strength in the uptrend





==============================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.