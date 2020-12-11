Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Tata Consumer by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

Bull spread Strategy on Tata Consumer

Buy Tata Consumer Dec 580 Call at Rs 26.5 & simultaneously sell Dec 620 Call at Rs 10.5

Lot Size: 1,350

Cost of the strategy: Rs 16 (Rs 21600 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 32400 if Tata Consumer closes at or above 620 till 31 Dec expiry.

Breakeven Poin: Rs 596

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Tata consumer Futures’ where we have seen 3 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent.

 The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at all time high level.

Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock

Plus, DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.



=========================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.