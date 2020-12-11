Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Tata Consumer by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products overtakes Marico in m-cap; stock scales fresh peak
Tata Consumer Products hits new high on 82% jump in Q1 profit, slips later
Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Tata Chemicals by HDFC Securities
Tata Consumer hits all-time high; CS initiates coverage with 'Outperform'
Tata Consumer hits record high, crosses Rs 53,000-crore in market-cap
-
Bull spread Strategy on Tata Consumer
Buy Tata Consumer Dec 580 Call at Rs 26.5 & simultaneously sell Dec 620 Call at Rs 10.5
Lot Size: 1,350
Cost of the strategy: Rs 16 (Rs 21600 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 32400 if Tata Consumer closes at or above 620 till 31 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Poin: Rs 596
Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the Tata consumer Futures’ where we have seen 3 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent.
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at all time high level.
Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock
Plus, DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
=========================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU