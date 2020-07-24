Here's a derivative strategy on Apollo Hospitals by HDFC Securities

-
-
Buy Apollo Hospitals 1,540 Call at Rs 45 & simultaneously sell 1,600 call at Rs 23
Lot Size: 500
Cost of the strategy: Rs 22 (Rs 11,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 19,000 If Apollo Hospital closes at or above 1,600 on Jul expiry)
Breakeven Point: Rs 1,562
Rationale:
-- Long build-up is seen in the Apollo Futures’ where we have seen 22 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 3.4 per cent.
-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at the highest level since March 11
-- The stock's short-term trend turned positive where stock price closed above its 5 and 20-day SMA
-- RSI and MFI Oscillators are showing strength in the stock
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
