Nifty view & stock calls by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Titan, HCL Tech
Business Standard
Here's a derivative strategy on Tata Motors by HDFC Securities

Long build up was seen in the Tata Motor Futures' on Thursday where we have seen 67% (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2.9%.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

tock price has broken out on the daily chart yesterday to close at highest level since May 13 with higher volumes

Bull Spread strategy on Tata Motors

Buy TATA MOTOR June 90 Call at Rs 6.3 & simultaneously sell June 100 call at Rs 3.3

Lot Size 4300

Cost of the strategy Rs 3 (Rs 12900 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 30100 If Tata Motor closes at or above 100 on June expiry

Breakeven Point Rs 93

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Tata Motor Futures’ yesterday where we have seen 67%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2.9%.
  • 5-day SMA has crossed the 20-day SMA, indicating short term trend turned positive
  • Stock price has broken out on the daily chart yesterday to close at highest level since 13 may with higher volumes
  • RSI Oscillators is placed above 5o level on the daily chart Indicating bullish set up for the stock
  • Nifty Auto Index has broken out on the daily chart to close at two months high
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 08:06 IST

