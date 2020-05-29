Here's a derivative strategy on Tata Motors by HDFC Securities

-
Bull Spread strategy on Tata Motors
Buy TATA MOTOR June 90 Call at Rs 6.3 & simultaneously sell June 100 call at Rs 3.3
Lot Size 4300
Cost of the strategy Rs 3 (Rs 12900 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 30100 If Tata Motor closes at or above 100 on June expiry
Breakeven Point Rs 93
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Tata Motor Futures’ yesterday where we have seen 67%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2.9%.
- 5-day SMA has crossed the 20-day SMA, indicating short term trend turned positive
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart yesterday to close at highest level since 13 may with higher volumes
- RSI Oscillators is placed above 5o level on the daily chart Indicating bullish set up for the stock
- Nifty Auto Index has broken out on the daily chart to close at two months high
