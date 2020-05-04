Here's a derivative strategy on Ultratech Cement by HDFC Securities

Buy MAY 3600 Call at Rs 160

STOP LOSS: Rs 120

TARGET: Rs 225

LOT SIZE: 200

Rationale:

-- Long rollover is seen in the Futures’ where we have seen 84 per cent (Prov) rollover to the May series with healthy rollover cost of 0.6 per cent



-- The stock price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 3,500 with higher volumes.

-- The short-term trend of the stock is positive where the stock is trading above its 5 and 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)

-- RSI and MFI Oscillators have formed positive divergence

