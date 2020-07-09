Here's how to use the Aroon Indicator to determine trend for a stock

Aroon Indicator helps identify change in market trend. Developed by Tushar Chande in 1995, this indicator measures time taken for the price to climb a new high and low to determine trend change. In simple words, the indicator is used to identify trend changes in the price of an asset, as well as the strength of that trend.

In essence, the indicator measures the time between highs and the time between lows over a time period. In a bullish sentiment, the price needs to scale fresh / successive highs in a short span of time. Besides identifying the trend change, this indicator also helps ...