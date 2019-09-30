Here's what makes ICICI Prudential AMC's Manish Banthia an outlier

Be greedy when others are fearful and vice versa is a maxim that has helped Manish Banthia, senior fund manager–fixed income at ICICI Prudential AMC, beat the market and peers over the last year. The money manager, who runs three debt schemes with a corpus of Rs 8,000 crore, delivered returns in the range of 9.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent for the period July 2018 to June of 2019.

Understanding the behavioural patterns, especially when they swing from optimism and pessimism, creates opportunities across assets classes, and debt is no exception. An example of the same was interest ...