Here's why Ajit Mishra is positive on Bharat Forge, Airtel and Ramco Cement

-
ALSO READ
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Weekly stock recommendations by Ajit Mishra: Buy MGL, The Ramco Cements
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
-
Bharat Forge Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 783.15
Target: Rs 825
Stop loss: Rs 765
Bharat Forge has been consolidating within the Rs 720-820 zone for the last four months while holding firmly above the support zone of medium term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart. The stock is currently trading in the middle of the band and the chart pattern, and indicates the possibility of a breakout soon. We thus recommend accumulating the stock in the mentioned zone.
Bharti Airtel Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 713.95
Initiation range: Rs 704-710
Target: Rs 750
Stop loss: Rs 690
Bharti Airtel has been consolidating in a range for the last one month, after making a new record high at Rs 740.20. It has formed a strong base around the Rs 680 zone and looks set for a surge now. We recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
The Ramco Cements Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,067.35
Initiation range: Rs 1,050-1,060
Target: Rs 1,140
Stop loss: Rs 1,020
We are seeing noticeable traction in the cement space and Ramco Cement is trading in sync with others in the sector. The stock has rebounded sharply of late after retesting the major support zone around Rs 935 levels. Indications are in the favor of marginal consolidation, followed by a resumption of the trend. We advise creating fresh longs in the given range.
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU