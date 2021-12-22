Here's why HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's Labs

-
By hitting a day's high at 16,936, Nifty partially filled the downward gap which was formed between 16,966 and 16,840 on Monday. The Nifty ended the session with ''Doji'' candlestick pattern, which indicates indecision in the trend for the short term. Nifty should be held long with the stoploss of 16,650. Resistance is seen at 16,936 followed by 17,200.
Stock Recommendations:
Buy HCL TECH (1210) | Target: Rs 1,290 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,145
