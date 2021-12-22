JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Battered Paytm gets its first bullish rating from a major broker
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's Labs

Nifty should be held long with the stoploss of 16,650.

Topics
Stock calls | HDFC Securities | Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

markets, market, trading, trading call, buy, sell, buy sell, stocks, stock

By hitting a day's high at 16,936, Nifty partially filled the downward gap which was formed between 16,966 and 16,840 on Monday. The Nifty ended the session with ''Doji'' candlestick pattern, which indicates indecision in the trend for the short term. Nifty should be held long with the stoploss of 16,650. Resistance is seen at 16,936 followed by 17,200.

Stock Recommendations:

Buy HCL TECH (1210) | Target: Rs 1,290 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,145


The stock has broken out from the consolidation, which held for the last three weeks. It has broken out from the downward sloping trend line with jump in volumes on daily charts. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts. It has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on weekly charts.

Buy DR REDDY(4623) | Target: Rs 4,885 | Stop-loss: Rs 4,462

The stock price has formed triple bottom bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart at 4,450 odd levels. It has exited the oversold zone on the short term charts. The pharma index seems to have bottomed out on the short term charts. Indicators and oscillators have started rising on the daily charts. Its price has surpassed short term resistance of 20 days EMA.

==========================================================================

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal.

.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 09:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.